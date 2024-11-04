Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seek royal reconciliation with new move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly extended an olive branch to the Royal family after the Duke did not add any sensational new information in his memoir, Spare, before paperback release.



According to royal commentator Phil Dampier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to "build bridges" with the Royal family.

Speaking with The Sun, Dampier noted that the absence of promotional efforts and explosive revelations in the paperback edition indicate Harry's desire to reunite with his family.

"The paperback version of Spare has come out hasn't it during this last couple of weeks. Normally you would have added in a couple of sensational headline-grabbing stories [into the] paperback version of a book,” Dampier told the publication.

The expert noted that Harry could have easily added more details of his time with the Royal family or promote the book if he wanted to maximize the sales.

"He would have done more um TV work and more promotional work,” Dampier said.

"[He] didn't do that this time, so you know again that's an indication that they are reining back off it and he's probably realised that he's not going to build any bridges unless he sort of cools it down a bit."