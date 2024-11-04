 
Selena Gomez claps back at body shamers: 'I'm just human'

Selena Gomez gives a befitting response to the body shamers

Web Desk
November 04, 2024

Selena Gomez has clapped back at body shamers, citing her ongoing health issues with an intestinal illness called SIBO.

Last Tuesday, the 32-year-old singer and actress was spotted at the DGA Theatre Complex in Los Angeles for the screening of her new movie Emilia Perez during the American French Film Festival.

The Only Murders in the Building star responded to comments made by trolls in a since-deleted TikTok video who slammed her physique.

“This makes me sick,” said Selena in a TikTok comment. “I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up.”

“I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body,” the songstress continued. “End of story.”

“No, I am NOT a victim. I'm just human,” she added.

Selena wore a black slit-leg gown to the premiere. Commenting on the actress's fashion choice, her fans said she donned a black dress "to hide her body in some way."

