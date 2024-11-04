Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to couple's divorce rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s major critic Angela Levin has reacted to the rumours that the California-based royal couple is on the brink of parting ways.

The royal author made remarks over the split rumours amid Meghan and Harry’s professional separation.

Speaking to GB News, Angela said, “I don’t think anyone would be surprised…”

The outlet shared video of Angela on its X, formerly Twitter handle and she also retweeted it.

Angela’s remarks came amid claims Meghan and Harry are leading "separate lives" and it has sparked concerns within the friends that they are "drifting apart".

Meanwhile, earlier royal expert Hugo Vickers also warned Prince Harry about the future of his marriage with wife Meghan.

Speaking to a media outlet, per OK! Magazine, the royal expert predicted Archie and Lilibet doting mother will 'inevitably' dump Prince Harry in future.

The expert said, "People usually act in character, and they usually act on form.

"I hate to say it, but her form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover."

Referring to Meghan’s former friend, he also claimed, "She dumped Jessica Mulroney. She then dumped the entire British royal family."

"So, who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him," Hugo Vickers warned.