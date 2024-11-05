Meghan Markle braces for ‘explosive showdown’ with Royal family

Meghan Markle has braced herself to face the Royal family again as she readies herself for an “explosive showdown” despite feeling "incredibly nervous,” sources claimed.



A source has spilt to Closer Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex is anxious about reunion with the Royals after she and Prince Harry purchased a property in Portuguese, which would serve as a European base for their UK visits.

Speaking with the publication, the insider claimed that the former Suits star has realized the necessity of confronting Harry’s relatives, now that the Duke seeks to reconcile with them.

“Following reports that she and Harry have recently purchased a property in Portugal, a source reveals that their new European home means that Meghan will be close enough to fly back to the UK and finally face the royals in what is likely to be an explosive showdown,” the report shared.

The insider added, “The wounds Meghan suffered from her experiences in the Royal Family cut very deep. Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done.

“Meghan’s stance is that if Harry is going to go back and make a deal with the royals, she needs to be part of it as well.

"She wants to show them they can’t just trample all over her and then have Harry come back on his own, as though she can be tossed aside.”