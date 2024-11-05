Photo: Jennifer Lopez reveals one condition to date again post Ben Affleck: Report

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not settling down for anything less than what she deserves.

According to an insider privy to In Touch, the 55-year-old multihyphenate is pretending to be open to dating, but this sudden decision of moving on from her dramatic divorce from Ben Affleck is nothing but a defense mechanism.

“She’s made it clear that if you want to date her, you’d better be ready to treat her like a queen,” the insider confided.

They went on to state that the musician is looking for someone who is open to a casual relationship and is ready to “deal with a suitcase full of drama.”

Nonetheless, the source noted, “Jennifer may say she needs time away from men, but that’s clearly a self-defense mechanism.”

They also explained this claim, “Because the reality is that every man who sees her coming now runs in the other direction.”

Therefore, the probability of Jennifer finding a paramour again is quite low, and so she is trying to change the narrative to make it look like she’s the victim — which is getting harder for anybody to swallow!”