Jennifer Lopez reveals one condition to date again post Ben Affleck: Report

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly raised her standards after dealing with Ben Affleck divorce drama

November 05, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not settling down for anything less than what she deserves.

According to an insider privy to In Touch, the 55-year-old multihyphenate is pretending to be open to dating, but this sudden decision of moving on from her dramatic divorce from Ben Affleck is nothing but a defense mechanism.

“She’s made it clear that if you want to date her, you’d better be ready to treat her like a queen,” the insider confided.

They went on to state that the musician is looking for someone who is open to a casual relationship and is ready to “deal with a suitcase full of drama.”

Nonetheless, the source noted, “Jennifer may say she needs time away from men, but that’s clearly a self-defense mechanism.”

They also explained this claim, “Because the reality is that every man who sees her coming now runs in the other direction.”

Therefore, the probability of Jennifer finding a paramour again is quite low, and so she is trying to change the narrative to make it look like she’s the victim — which is getting harder for anybody to swallow!”

