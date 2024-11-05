Pakistan, India cricketers likely to play in same team as Afro-Asia Cup talks revived

Virat Kohli congratulates Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after the T20 World Cup 2021 match, Dubai, October 24, 2024. — AFP

The revival of Afro-Asia Cup — a series of white-ball matches between Asia XI and Africa XI — is on the cards, the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) confirmed.

There have been only two editions of the tournament, held in 2005 and 2007 respectively. In 2005, the three-match ODI series was shared 1-1 after a rained-out final game, and in 2007, the Asia XI won all three matches.

The third edition was planned to be held in Kenya in 2009 but was ultimately scrapped. However, after nearly two decades, there is a likelihood for the tournament to make its long-awaited return.

During an ACA’s annual general meeting, a six-person interim committee was appointed to revamp the organisation and also to increase competitive opportunities for players across the continent.

One of the main objectives of the interim committee is to establish partnerships with cricketing bodies like the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and to explore cross-continental initiatives including the Afro-Asia Cup.

If the tournament gets revamped, cricket fans may get to see cricketers from Pakistan and India featuring in the same team.

Speaking to journalists, ACA Interim chief Tavengwa Mukuhlani highlighted the financial significance of the tournament before sharing that he had discussions with his ACC counterparts and also with the African contingents, who are eager for the revival of the tournament.

"The Afro-Asia Cup, apart from the cricket, brings the much-needed financial input to the organisation, and the appetite is huge from both ends," Mukuhlani said.

"We have had conversations with our counterparts within the Asia Cricket Council, and obviously our African contingents, they want the Afro-Asia Cup to be revived," he added.

However, as per the ESPN Cricinfo, the ACC officials did not respond by the time of the report’s publication. The news outlet further reported that no official request has been made to the ACC.

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral series recently due to political tensions and have only faced off in International Cricket Council (ICC) and ACC tournaments.