 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman joke about their ‘cup size' on ‘Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman quip about their athletic cup sizes in recent interview

By
Web Desk
|

November 06, 2024

Ryan Reynolds admits his athletic cup size increased when Hugh Jackman joined him in ‘Deadpool.’

The actor touches upon the time when he did not have a zipper on his custome back in 2016.

During a Q&A session shared from their LA screening on Instagram, Reynolds admired: "It was like whoa, okay, Ryan has to pee, so we lost the day.”

"[There is] technically a fly, but a fly normally in a garment just makes it easier," Jackman, 56, added.

"It's still a miracle to get anything it's like six. . . I don't even know."

"But you're using a number five cup. I'm using like a number eight cup, and then when you showed up on set the second day I think I went to sixteen," Reynolds interjected.

"And then there was an intervention and I went back to the four."

"I don't know what you're talking about — what cup?" Jackman responded. Reynolds answered, "Wait, you weren't wearing one? That's just how it is?"

Kaley Cuoco finally gets why parents complain about daylight saving
Kaley Cuoco finally gets why parents complain about daylight saving
Cillian Murphy teases upcoming 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Cillian Murphy teases upcoming 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Jim Parson might return for 'Young Sheldon' spin off: Source
Jim Parson might return for 'Young Sheldon' spin off: Source
Jamie Foxx pays emotional tribute to late Quincy Jones
Jamie Foxx pays emotional tribute to late Quincy Jones
Gigi Hadid brings to light the precious moments with daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid brings to light the precious moments with daughter Khai
Rihanna gives befitting replies to trolls on social media
Rihanna gives befitting replies to trolls on social media
Celine Dion leaves darkness behind amid SPS battle: Source
Celine Dion leaves darkness behind amid SPS battle: Source
Chiefs WAG gets honest about Taylor Swift's presence at games
Chiefs WAG gets honest about Taylor Swift's presence at games