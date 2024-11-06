Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman spark a contest on ‘Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds admits his athletic cup size increased when Hugh Jackman joined him in ‘Deadpool.’



The actor touches upon the time when he did not have a zipper on his custome back in 2016.

During a Q&A session shared from their LA screening on Instagram, Reynolds admired: "It was like whoa, okay, Ryan has to pee, so we lost the day.”

"[There is] technically a fly, but a fly normally in a garment just makes it easier," Jackman, 56, added.

"It's still a miracle to get anything it's like six. . . I don't even know."

"But you're using a number five cup. I'm using like a number eight cup, and then when you showed up on set the second day I think I went to sixteen," Reynolds interjected.

"And then there was an intervention and I went back to the four."

"I don't know what you're talking about — what cup?" Jackman responded. Reynolds answered, "Wait, you weren't wearing one? That's just how it is?"