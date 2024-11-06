 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman spark a contest on ‘Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman quip about their athletic cup sizes in recent interview

By
Web Desk
|

November 06, 2024

Ryan Reynolds admits his athletic cup size increased when Hugh Jackman joined him in ‘Deadpool.’

The actor touches upon the time when he did not have a zipper on his custome back in 2016.

During a Q&A session shared from their LA screening on Instagram, Reynolds admired: "It was like whoa, okay, Ryan has to pee, so we lost the day.”

"[There is] technically a fly, but a fly normally in a garment just makes it easier," Jackman, 56, added.

"It's still a miracle to get anything it's like six. . . I don't even know."

"But you're using a number five cup. I'm using like a number eight cup, and then when you showed up on set the second day I think I went to sixteen," Reynolds interjected.

"And then there was an intervention and I went back to the four."

"I don't know what you're talking about — what cup?" Jackman responded. Reynolds answered, "Wait, you weren't wearing one? That's just how it is?"

Kiernan Shipka shares insight into first ever classic villain role in 'Red One'
Kiernan Shipka shares insight into first ever classic villain role in 'Red One'
Flavor Flav applauds Selena Gomez for being 'honest' about her mental health struggles
Flavor Flav applauds Selena Gomez for being 'honest' about her mental health struggles
King Charles fears ‘stirring up' Prince Harry's anger
King Charles fears ‘stirring up' Prince Harry's anger
Diddy makes Mike Tyson uneasy in throwback video video
Diddy makes Mike Tyson uneasy in throwback video
Kristin Cavallari 'back in dating game' month after Mark Estes split
Kristin Cavallari 'back in dating game' month after Mark Estes split
Heidi Klum hits back at fashion critics: 'I want to show my body'
Heidi Klum hits back at fashion critics: 'I want to show my body'
Sabrina Carpenter creates unique record with latest move
Sabrina Carpenter creates unique record with latest move
Prince William takes major step as he urges action on wildlife crime
Prince William takes major step as he urges action on wildlife crime