Anne Hathaway shares special message for youngsters ahead of big day

Anne Hathaway's message comes a week after she celebrated Halloween in 'Star Wars' themed costume

November 06, 2024

Anne Hathaway has urged the youngsters ahead of a major US event.

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram and posted a clip in which she addressed her followers specially college students in Pennsylvania.

While singing a modified version of Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please, the Princess Diaries actress urged the students on election day to stay in line to avoid delays at polling stations.

Hathaway wrote, “Whoa… hearing there are massively long lines at colleges and universities everywhere but especially in Pennsylvania.”

Anne Hathaway's special message comes a week after she celebrated Halloween in ‘Star Wars' themed costume

“Please stay in line!” the actress then requested.

She then jokingly added, “Please let @joytothepolls & @pizzatothepolls know where you’re at and they’ll try to get you some pizza and music- democracy must be fed (and needs a beat).”

The Devil Wears Prada star concluded the post, saying, “Most importantly if you are in line before the polls close, stay in line, even after closing time.”

“Polls will stay open until everyone in that line has voted! These are your rights!” Hathaway ended the post by thanking the voters.

