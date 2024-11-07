Algerian boxer Imane Khelif initiates legal action over gender allegations

Gold medallist Imane Khelif of Algeria bites her medal. — Reuters/file



Imane Khelif, the Algerian Olympic gold medallist, is pursuing legal action regarding media coverage on alleged leaked medical records, as stated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday, AFP reported.



French media reports this week claimed Khelif, 25, has XY, or male, chromosomes.

The gender debate erupted during the Paris Games in August, after Khelif’s rapid victory over Angela Carini, who withdrew in tears from their bout.

The incident sparked a public dispute, drawing reactions from high-profile figures including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and "Harry Potter" author JK Rowling.

"We understand that Imane Khelif has taken legal action against individuals who commented on her situation during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and is also preparing a lawsuit in response to the latest reporting," the IOC stated, adding that it would refrain from commenting further while legal proceedings are underway.

The IOC confirmed that Khelif has long competed in the women’s division, including at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, IBA world championships, and other IBA-sanctioned events. The organisation also expressed concern, stating it was "saddened by the abuse that Imane Khelif is currently receiving."

Following her Olympic success, Khelif was celebrated upon her return to Algeria and has since lodged a complaint in France for online harassment.