Jennifer Lopez surprisingly reacts to Ben Affleck’s remarks about her

Jennifer Lopez recently responded to estranged husband and actor Ben Affleck’s praise regarding her performing in the upcoming film Unstoppable.



It all started when Affleck made the comments to Entertainment Tonight and called his ex-wife’s performance in the forthcoming film “spectacular”.

Now, according to E! News, the Unstoppable actress responded by saying, “I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful.”

In a recent interview, Affleck, who is also the co-producer of Unstoppable, admired Lopez’s work and highlighted the commitment of the film's cast.



The 55-year-old actress will star in a biographical sports drama directed by William Goldenberg.

Written by Eric Champnella, John Hindman, and Alex Harris, the biopic sees Lopez playing the role of Judy Robles, a real-life mother who encouraged son Anthony Robles to persevere in the sport despite obstacles he faced due to having one leg.

Apart from the duo, the movie also stars Don Cheadle, Bobby Cannavale, and Michael Peña.

Unstoppable will have a limited theatrical release in December 6, 2024 by Amazon MGM Studios, and will release on Prime Video January 16, 2025.