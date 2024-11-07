Olivia Rodrigo's grandfather's claims shock the world with a major confession

Olivia Rodrigo already knew about her stardom?

Olivia Rodrigo in a shocking confession revealed that her grandfather predicted her superstardom before she even rose to fame.



During an interview with W magazine, the 21-year-old singer disclosed how her grandfather predicted that she would “become famous when he read her birth chart when she was born”.

The Good 4 U singer, while discussing her interest in astrology, shared, "I'm a big believer in astrology."

She then shared that her grandfather, who just passed away this year, was also into astrology.

Olivia added that when she was born, her grandfather told her parents that she (Olivia) was going to be very emotional and a performing artist.

The déjà vu hitmaker recently concluded her Guts World Tour concert series on Netflix.

Earlier, while talking about her film, the Vampire crooner expressed that she hopes that her fans will enjoy her newly released film.

"That’s what was really exciting to me about putting this on Netflix,” she said, adding, People who maybe weren’t able to get a ticket are going to be able to watch it.”

On the work front, Olivia has to perform two make-up shows in Manchester next year.