 
Geo News

Olivia Rodrigo's grandfather's claims shock the world with a major confession

Olivia Rodrigo's grandfather makes a shocking confession about singer

By
Web Desk
|

November 07, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo already knew about her stardom?
Olivia Rodrigo already knew about her stardom?

Olivia Rodrigo in a shocking confession revealed that her grandfather predicted her superstardom before she even rose to fame.

During an interview with W magazine, the 21-year-old singer disclosed how her grandfather predicted that she would “become famous when he read her birth chart when she was born”.

The Good 4 U singer, while discussing her interest in astrology, shared, "I'm a big believer in astrology."

She then shared that her grandfather, who just passed away this year, was also into astrology.

Olivia added that when she was born, her grandfather told her parents that she (Olivia) was going to be very emotional and a performing artist.

The déjà vu hitmaker recently concluded her Guts World Tour concert series on Netflix.

Earlier, while talking about her film, the Vampire crooner expressed that she hopes that her fans will enjoy her newly released film.

"That’s what was really exciting to me about putting this on Netflix,” she said, adding, People who maybe weren’t able to get a ticket are going to be able to watch it.”

On the work front, Olivia has to perform two make-up shows in Manchester next year.

JoJo Siwa gets candid about her relationship in public eye
JoJo Siwa gets candid about her relationship in public eye
Prince Harry's chances at re-entering Buckingham Palace's doors comes to light
Prince Harry's chances at re-entering Buckingham Palace's doors comes to light
Jennifer Lopez shares tips to 'relax and recharge' on hectic days
Jennifer Lopez shares tips to 'relax and recharge' on hectic days
Adam Lambert debuts drastic weight loss from diabetic pills
Adam Lambert debuts drastic weight loss from diabetic pills
Mike Tyson shares his raw take on unexpected health challenges
Mike Tyson shares his raw take on unexpected health challenges
Big royal couple sets to attend 'Gladiator II' premiere
Big royal couple sets to attend 'Gladiator II' premiere
Jennifer Lopez surprisingly reacts to Ben Affleck's remarks about her
Jennifer Lopez surprisingly reacts to Ben Affleck's remarks about her
Liz Gillies reveals the secret of her enduring friendship with Ariana Grande
Liz Gillies reveals the secret of her enduring friendship with Ariana Grande