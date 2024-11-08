 
Rashida Jones pays heart wrenching tribute to late father Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones died at age 91 in home on November 03, 2024 at Bel Air, California

November 08, 2024

Rashida Jones has paid a heart wrenching tribute to her late father Quincy Jones.

On November 3, the songwriter, Quincy Jones, died at age 91 at his home in Bel Air, California.

The Parks and Recreation actor took to Instagram, to mourn her father’s death and penned, "My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept 'jazz hours' starting in high school and never looked back."

"When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music).”

"He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me."

"He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius. All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That's his legacy," she added.

Before concluding, The Office actor expressed her love for her late father and shared, "I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I'll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever."

