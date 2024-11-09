 
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon plan relationship 'for the long haul'

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon started dating each other in 2022

November 09, 2024

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon plan relationship 'for the long haul'

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have a happy relationship.

An insider revealed to PEOPLE magazine that the couple is "incredibly happy" with spending time with each other adding that the two are “each other's biggest cheerleaders.”

The source also informed the outlet that the two are in a serious relationship, saying, “It's clear they're in it for the long haul.”

"They are incredibly happy together," the source says of Pitt, 60 and de Ramon, 34, who have been dating each other since 2022. Taking their relationship a step forward, the Academy Award winning actor and the Anita Ko jewelry designer moved in together.

As Pitt is busy filming for his upcoming Formula 1 film, titled, F1, in Mexico, they have learned to co-exist with each other’s work schedules and routines, with the insider further mentioning, “She's fully supportive and knows how important this project is to him."

"Ines has a strong sense of independence and enjoys catching up with her L.A. friends. She's using this time to recharge,” the source said, revealing how Pitt “likes her independence,” while De Ramon “loves how driven he is,” with both of them valuing, “the balance they've found.”

