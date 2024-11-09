Chrissy Teigen makes stylish red carpet appearance at Innovation Awards

Chrissy Teigen stunned the onlookers with her breathtaking look at the FounderMade Innovation Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, November 8.



As reported by MailOnline, the 38-year-old model graced the red carpet of the event which celebrated “the most innovative brands of 2024”, according to a press release.

For the event, the supermodel donned a dazzling metallic print top with matching pants.

Chrissy Teigen wins Innovative Food & Beverage Award 2024 at Innovation Awards

The cookbook author opted for ensemble, featuring a fringed hemline and matching high heels.

Chrissy also took home the Innovative Food & Beverage Award 2024 as she was honoured for revolutionizing the industry with her Cravings company, known for its clean packaged foods and cookware.

Her win comes few days after she shared adorable glimpse of her kids jamming with husband John Legend.

The mom-of-four took to her official Instagram account and shared an adorable video on her Stories showing her youngest kids Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander, jamming with their EGOT winner.

It is pertinent to mention that Legend and Teigen share four children together including two sons, Miles Theodore, 6, and Wren, two daughters, Luna Simone, 8, and Esti Maxine, 22 months.