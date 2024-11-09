Kyle Richards reacts to daughter Alexia Umansky's engagement

Kyle Richards has reacted to the engagement news of her daughter Alexia Umansky.



Alexia Umansky and Jake Zingerman, who have been tight-lipped about their relationship over the years, recently got engaged after Alexia received a dazzling engagement ring from her fiancé.

The 55-year-old actress, upon learning about the news, took to Instagram and congratulated her eldest 28-year-old daughter.

“She said Yes! @alexiaumansky & @jakezingerman So happy for you both!!,” Kyle wrote.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star, who also shared some footages of the newly engaged couple, added, “Jake, you have always been a part of our family but now it's official! We love you guys so much!!”



