Prince Harry called to ‘steer clear' of Meghan Markle: ‘It's much better for him'

Prince Harry has just been urged to do more without Meghan Markle because its “much better” for him to do it without his wife ‘taking attention’.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward made these claims while attempting to explain just how good this approach seems.

She spoke about this at length with GBN's Nana Akua.

In that conversation Ms Seward said, “I think what they're doing or being advised to do is do their own thing,” because “people spend more time concentrating on one person than they do two.”

She also called Meghan an “appendage” to her husband and admitted that “I think Harry knows that he does these things best on his own,” so “I mean, there's no point in him taking Meghan to Lesotho.”

While hypothesizing the possible reasons for this, Ms Seward added, “Harry, or maybe his advisers have said to him, you need to raise your own profile and do it by doing what you do best, which is working with children and the disadvantaged. He's always been brilliant at that.”

“I feel that he needs to get out more because when he does speak when he's actually giving a talk, he's very eloquent. From this Lesotho trip, I couldn't quite get what he was trying to do.”

“Maybe he was just trying to raise the profile of the charity, but much better for him to do it without his wife because otherwise attention's deflected onto her and what she's wearing,” she also added before signing off.