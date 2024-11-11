Rita Ora 'remembers' late and 'very dear' Liam Payne at 2024 EMAs

Rita Ora just remembered her close friend and One Direction alum, Liam Payne, weeks after his tragic demise.

As the 33-year-old songstress returned to host the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards or the EMAs on November 10, Sunday, she dedicated a segment to the History crooner, in honor of his memory, reminiscing the time Ora spent with Payne.

"I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us," Ora stated, who was hosting the show for the third time.

She continued, "We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home, and everybody in here tonight."

"I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough," Ora further mentioned, who collaborated with Payne on the Fifty Shades Freed movie’s song track, For You.

While displaying a clip in honour of the What Makes You Beautiful hitmaker with a text that read, "MTV remembers Liam Payne 1993–2024," Rita Ora was all-praises for the late artist, saying:

"He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could. He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So, let’s just take a moment to remember our friend Liam."