India denies visas to most Pakistan players for Scrabble competitions

Affan Salman holding up Pakistani flag while celebrating his victory in the World Youth Scrabble Championship 2024. — Geo Super/File

The Indian High Commission has refused to issue visas to most Pakistani players, preventing the defending champions from participating in the Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championship and Delhi Cup.

Despite submitting applications two months in advance, the Indian High Commission has delayed processing, issuing some visas too late for players to attend, Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Director Tariq Pervez told state-run APP.

He said half the team was denied visas without explanation, including players who had previously participated and won in India in 2022.

As reigning World Youth Champions and defending Asian Youth titleholders, Pakistan's absence is a significant blow, he said.

Pervez said the team had traveled to Lahore in anticipation of receiving visas but will now return to Karachi disappointed.

The championship organisers, who had obtained necessary clearances, were cooperative and assured Pakistani players of visas. However, the Indian High Commission's actions caught them off guard.

The scrabble association expressed disappointment, citing India's failure to uphold sporting spirit.

The Pakistan team will now focus on upcoming international competitions, hoping for a more favourable outcome, he said.