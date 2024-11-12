Kate Middleton sends secret message to Prince Harry as she honours ‘Royal ties'

Kate Middleton sent a secret message of family unity and maintaining Royal ties to Prince Harry as she stepped out to attend the Festival of Remembrance.



The Princess of Wales wore her gorgeous sapphire engagement ring to the Festival of Remembrance, which expert claims was a "subtle nod" to the Duke of Sussex.

According to jewellery expert Tobias Kormind, the ring, previously owned by Princess Diana, holds significant sentimental value as it was originally inherited by Harry.

However, he gave it to the Prince of Wales before he proposed to Kate with it in 2010.

Recently, royal fans noticed that the ring was nowhere to be seen when Kate met with bereaved families of the Southport stabbing incident last month.

Tobias Kormind, a jewellery expert, told GB News about the importance of the Princess of Wales wearing the ring again. "Kate's jewellery choices include Diana's engagement ring, which Diana famously wore even after her divorce,” he said.

“The ring is significant not just in the context of when Diana wore it, but also in the context of the fact that Harry had originally inherited it, and gave it to William before he proposed to Kate in 2010.

“It therefore speaks to a strong sense of continuity and is perhaps a subtle nod to Kate's appreciation for the Royal Family as a whole."