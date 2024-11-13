 
Meghan Markle ‘irritated' as Kate meddles in her life

Meghan Markle does not want Kate Middleton to make amends with Prince Harry

November 13, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly irritated by Kate Middleton and Prince William’s efforts to get Prince Harry back.

The Duchess of Sussex, who lives with the duke in California, is apprehensive any reconciliation efforts from the Royals could break her marriage.

“Kate was very much behind William’s olive branch and has spent more time recently encouraging him to do more in her bid to heal their rift,” the source told Closer.

“She’s found it heartbreaking the change in William and has repeatedly urged him to try to deal with his deep-rooted pain and find forgiveness in his heart for Harry so that they can both start to repair their relationship and move on,” the insider said.

Speaking of Meghan, the insider adds: “She’s insisting that his family will use them against him and try to pit them against each other.”

“She’s furious and has very firmly let it be known, through Harry, that she wants Kate to stop messaging him,” they note.

