Angelina Jolie brings classic style to 'Maria' premiere night in NYC

November 13, 2024

Angelina Jolie exuded elegance in New York City on Tuesday as she promoted her upcoming biographical film, Maria.

The 49-year-old actress was spotted heading toward an awaiting car in a sleek, black dress, paired with a velvet shawl at the event.

According to Daily Mail, Jolie turned heads with her sophisticated look, completed with silver earrings and minimal, glowing makeup as she moved through the bustling evening.

The biopic Maria, directed by Pablo Larrain of Jackie and Spencer fame, explores the life of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas in her final days in 1970s Paris.

Additionally, the film has already sparked Oscars buzz following its trailer release. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on December 11 after a limited theatrical release in the U.S. beginning November 27.

As per the publication, the Maleficent actress has been active on the press circuit, recently attending a screening at NYC’s Crosby Street Hotel, where she was seen mingling with actress Candice Bergen.

The film’s supporting cast includes Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Maria had its initial premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in August, where it competed for the Golden Lion, further building anticipation for its Netflix release next month.

