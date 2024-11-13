Meghan Markle sparks backlash over ‘disrespectful’ tone-deaf tribute

Meghan Markle sparked another controversy after she wore a poppy that slightly differed from that of Prince Harry's in a recent video addressing children's digital safety.



A journalist has pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex’s poppy lacked leaves on the stalk, resembling Canadian or Scottish designs.

Speaking on GB News, journalist Lee Cohen slammed the former Suits actor over her tone deaf tribute, calling it "disrespectful."

"When I saw that, I immediately made a post on Twitter that actually went viral, expressing that it makes one nauseous to see Meghan Markle wearing the poppy commemorating the noble dead of the nation,” Cohen said.

"She is so disrespectful, so disrespected, and apparently a lot of people agree,” he added.

It is not the first time that Meghan has sparked backlash for wearing a Canadian poppy as she wore it before at a US Navy fitness center opening in San Diego last year.

US veterans expressed anger over Meghan's poppy, as there is a difference between American Veterans' Day customs and British Remembrance Day traditions.