 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney calls out Hollywood's ‘fake' female empowerment culture

The actress noted the senior successful women "bash and discredit" the hard work of younger women entering their industry

By
Web Desk
|

November 14, 2024

Sydney Sweeney calls out Hollywoods ‘fake’ female empowerment culture
Sydney Sweeney calls out Hollywood's ‘fake’ female empowerment culture

Sydney Sweeney called the female empowerment culture in the entertainment industry "fake"

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair for its 2025 Hollywood Issue, the 27-year-old actress revealed that she is frustrated with industry peers who disguise tearing women down as support and empowerment.

“It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down,” she told the outlet. “Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard — hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have — and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done.”

Sweeney went on to say, “This entire industry, all people say is ‘Women empowering other women.’ None of it’s happening. All of it is fake and a front for all the other s--- that they say behind everyone’s back.”

Moreover, the Madame Web actress called the issue a "generational problem."

“I mean, there’s so many studies and different opinions on the reasoning behind it,” the Euphoria star noted. “I’ve read that our entire lives, we were raised — and it’s a generational problem — to believe only one woman can be at the top. There’s one woman who can get the man. There’s one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything. So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, Let’s all lift each other up.”

‘Lonely' Meghan Markle embarks upon a brand new investment
‘Lonely' Meghan Markle embarks upon a brand new investment
Sir Elton John reveals his death row meals list: 'I can't eat them'
Sir Elton John reveals his death row meals list: 'I can't eat them'
Gisele Bundchen praying for babygirl amid Joaquim Valante pregnancy: Report
Gisele Bundchen praying for babygirl amid Joaquim Valante pregnancy: Report
Chris Evans shares excitement to celebrate upcoming festival with wife Alba
Chris Evans shares excitement to celebrate upcoming festival with wife Alba
'Family oriented' Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valante tease Tom Brady: Source
'Family oriented' Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valante tease Tom Brady: Source
Nina Dobrev did not expect Shaun White to propose: Source
Nina Dobrev did not expect Shaun White to propose: Source
Selena Gomez paying no heed to body shamers: Source
Selena Gomez paying no heed to body shamers: Source
Meghan Markle scared of what time will tell in the UK: ‘Knows her image needs work'
Meghan Markle scared of what time will tell in the UK: ‘Knows her image needs work'