Sydney Sweeney calls out Hollywood's ‘fake’ female empowerment culture

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair for its 2025 Hollywood Issue, the 27-year-old actress revealed that she is frustrated with industry peers who disguise tearing women down as support and empowerment.

“It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down,” she told the outlet. “Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard — hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have — and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done.”

Sweeney went on to say, “This entire industry, all people say is ‘Women empowering other women.’ None of it’s happening. All of it is fake and a front for all the other s--- that they say behind everyone’s back.”

Moreover, the Madame Web actress called the issue a "generational problem."

“I mean, there’s so many studies and different opinions on the reasoning behind it,” the Euphoria star noted. “I’ve read that our entire lives, we were raised — and it’s a generational problem — to believe only one woman can be at the top. There’s one woman who can get the man. There’s one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything. So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, Let’s all lift each other up.”