 
Geo News

Princess Charlotte ‘tearful' response to dad William's beard laid bare

Prince William touches upon Princess Charlotte’s opinion on his beard

By
Web Desk
|

November 14, 2024

Prince William admits his only daughter, Princess Charlotte, does not like his facial hair.

The Prince of Wales, who recently made a tour to South Africa, opened up about the little one’s reaction when he first started growing beard.

Asked if his family liked his new beard, he replied: “Well Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears the first time I grew a beard, so I had to shave it off. And then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second and I convinced her it was going to be okay.”

William, who recently braved through his wife and father’s cancer diagnosis, admitted earlier this year that this time has been the toughest of his life.

On a trip to South Africa, William said: "Honestly? It's been dreadful.”

He further added: "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for ­handling the things that they have done.

"It's probably been the hardest year in my life,” he added.

Kim Kardashian reveals her pet peeve in mom Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian reveals her pet peeve in mom Kris Jenner
Prince Andrew ‘arrogance' is his biggest enemy in survival video
Prince Andrew ‘arrogance' is his biggest enemy in survival
Zendaya 'loves working' with beau Tom Holland
Zendaya 'loves working' with beau Tom Holland
King Charles attends ‘Gladiator II' premier in London video
King Charles attends ‘Gladiator II' premier in London
Nicole Kidman reveals her late mom was eager to see her latest films
Nicole Kidman reveals her late mom was eager to see her latest films
Kate Middleton keeps Christmas ‘high priority' amid cancer recovery video
Kate Middleton keeps Christmas ‘high priority' amid cancer recovery
Sydney Sweeney calls out Hollywood's ‘fake' female empowerment culture
Sydney Sweeney calls out Hollywood's ‘fake' female empowerment culture
Kanye West faces legal crisis in the courtroom
Kanye West faces legal crisis in the courtroom