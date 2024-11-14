Princess Charlotte ‘tearful' response to dad William's beard laid bare

Prince William admits his only daughter, Princess Charlotte, does not like his facial hair.



The Prince of Wales, who recently made a tour to South Africa, opened up about the little one’s reaction when he first started growing beard.

Asked if his family liked his new beard, he replied: “Well Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears the first time I grew a beard, so I had to shave it off. And then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second and I convinced her it was going to be okay.”

William, who recently braved through his wife and father’s cancer diagnosis, admitted earlier this year that this time has been the toughest of his life.

On a trip to South Africa, William said: "Honestly? It's been dreadful.”

He further added: "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for ­handling the things that they have done.

"It's probably been the hardest year in my life,” he added.