Prince William demands public apology from Prince Harry despite documentary nod

Prince William demands a public apology from his rebellious younger brother, Prince Harry, despite giving him a nod in his latest docuseries on homelessness.



According to reports, Kate Middleton has encouraged William to open up about his rift with Harry so that he would be able to forgive him, given King Charles' health concerns.

However, a source told Heat Magazine that the Prince of Wales wants Harry to admit wrongdoing and take responsibility for hurtful comments he made after stepping down as senior working Royal in 2020.

The source said that William still loves the Duke of Sussex but he is cautious about getting hurt again for which he is demanding to see change in Harry.

“A public statement rescinding the hurtful things he’s said would be a good start, William wants Harry to admit that he was the one in the wrong,” the insider said.

“If he’s going to win William’s trust again, Harry needs to demonstrate accountability to their father, Camilla, Kate, the kids and, of course to William.”

The insider continued: “He does still love Harry, he’ll always be his brother, but there’s a part of him that fears getting hurt again.”

“He’s made it clear that trust has to be rebuilt slowly, and the burden lies with Harry to show that he’s not the same person he was before.”