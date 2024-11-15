Martha Stewart spills her makeup habit that makes people ‘cringe'

Martha Stewart admits she has not changed her eyeliner in years.



The celebrity chef has revealed during a recent interview with Allure that she refills water in her old eyeliner after it was discontinued years ago.

"This is my secret for every day," Stewart says of her tube of LeClerc liquid liner. "It's not made anymore. It's probably 15 or 20 years old. I have five of these, which I cherish."

"I just keep adding water to it," she explains. "It has not dried out, incredibly."

Stewart applies the "silvery, gray-brown just to make my eyes look a little bit wider."

Of her makeup routine, the author says, "My makeup artist Daisy's watching and she's probably cringing at what I do."

To keep herself youthful, Martha added, "I usually just bronze myself a lot and that gets me out the door.”

"My granddaughter Jude says, 'Martha, you use too much bronzer,'" Stewart adds.

"But I like bronzer. I've always used too much bronzer. It just makes me feel healthy, which I am."