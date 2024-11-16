BTS' Jin breaks silence on his long-awaited solo album

Jin, a South Korean singer and a band member of boy band BTS who recently dropped his first solo album Happy, shared why it is the right time to release his album.

While having a conversation with Billboard, Jin said, “Putting the album together has allowed me to pause and reflect on just how much ARMY means to me.”

Bringing to light his journey, the 31-year-old singer shared, “As I worked on each track, I thought about what I wanted to convey to them, how I wanted to bring joy and happiness to them, while also expressing how much I missed them during our time apart.”

Moving forward, the interviewer asked about his feelings at this exciting time and the difficulties while returning to music after a break, to which Jin replied, “I’m happy to be back with my first solo album, Happy.”

He quipped, “Making this comeback, my first thought was to reconnect with ARMY,” and added that “creating the album was a way for me to share something with them, and the whole process just felt like a return to something natural.”

Then the interviewer went on to ask about the delay in the release of his first solo album when all of BTS’ members have released a full solo project.

The Butter hitmaker responded to the question by explaining that before enlisting in the band, he was “focused mainly on the group activities, so a solo album didn’t feel right at the time.”

“But with all the members now taking turns serving, it felt like the right time to share something personal with ARMY who have supported us all along. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I’ve enjoyed making it,” Jin concluded by saying.

For the unversed, the Dynamite crooner also released the video of his album’s title track, Running Wild, which delivers warm and positive messages everyone can relate to.

It is pertinent to mention that other than Happy, Jin has co-written and released three solo songs with the collaboration of BTS, including Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart.