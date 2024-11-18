Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes reveals Real story behind John Dutton’s death

After fan's outrage over John Dutton’s death in Yellowstone, Luke Grimes revealed that it was meant to happen.

At his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville for his 2024 self-titled album, the 40-year-old actor revealed that the farewell of the role played by Kevin Costner "was always the plan."

"There's been some negative reactions," Grimes said referring to the show's 10th November episode in which Costner's character dies after a gunshot.

He went on to say, "I think they feel sort of cheated. And what I would say to that is, I think we were all lucky to have Kevin on the show as long as we did."

"It was always the plan for him to have to go away for the story to really ramp up, and that was the story. You lose a patriarch of the family. Can the kids do it on their own?"

The True Blood alum then compared John’s death to iconic stories such as King Lear, The Godfather, and Succession.

"I think originally he was supposed to die much earlier. So, in a way, they got way more of John Dutton than they were going to originally get," Grimes added. "I would keep that in mind."