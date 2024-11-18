 
Geo News

Yellowstone's Luke Grimes reveals Real story behind John Dutton's death

The actor shared that John Dutton’s character was supposed to die earlier in the drama

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes reveals Real story behind John Dutton’s death
Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes reveals Real story behind John Dutton’s death

After fan's outrage over John Dutton’s death in Yellowstone, Luke Grimes revealed that it was meant to happen.

At his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville for his 2024 self-titled album, the 40-year-old actor revealed that the farewell of the role played by Kevin Costner "was always the plan."

"There's been some negative reactions," Grimes said referring to the show's 10th November episode in which Costner's character dies after a gunshot.

He went on to say, "I think they feel sort of cheated. And what I would say to that is, I think we were all lucky to have Kevin on the show as long as we did."

"It was always the plan for him to have to go away for the story to really ramp up, and that was the story. You lose a patriarch of the family. Can the kids do it on their own?"

The True Blood alum then compared John’s death to iconic stories such as King Lear, The Godfather, and Succession.

"I think originally he was supposed to die much earlier. So, in a way, they got way more of John Dutton than they were going to originally get," Grimes added. "I would keep that in mind."

Kate Middleton core inner circle adds solid Royal member video
Kate Middleton core inner circle adds solid Royal member
Josh Radnor dishes out his ‘nights' and ‘days' as a married man video
Josh Radnor dishes out his ‘nights' and ‘days' as a married man
HBO boss gets honest about key 'Harry Potter' series problem
HBO boss gets honest about key 'Harry Potter' series problem
David Walliams shares harrowing story of his teenage
David Walliams shares harrowing story of his teenage
Can Prince Harry's family ties save him from US deportation?
Can Prince Harry's family ties save him from US deportation?
Josh Radnor shares joys of marriage as a newlywed
Josh Radnor shares joys of marriage as a newlywed
King Charles blames ‘old age' as he gives up on beloved past time video
King Charles blames ‘old age' as he gives up on beloved past time
Jamie Foxx shares new Life philosophy after surviving medical complications
Jamie Foxx shares new Life philosophy after surviving medical complications