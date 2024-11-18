Daniel Craig drops major hint about next James Bond

Daniel Craig might already know the next James Bond.

The actor, 56, who has played the fictional secret agent for five installments in the film series, dropped major hints at the 15th Governors Awards about the next face of James Bond on Sunday.

"Let's just get something out of the way," Craig said while introducing Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who were being honoured with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

"If you came here this evening to find out who the next James Bond is, don't look at me, but he might be in the room. I'm just joking. Maybe I'm not," added Craig, who has already starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die—all dedicated to the world's most famous spy.

While the producers are working on creating a new future for Bond, Craig revealed earlier this month that he doesn't care who plays the next Bond, per Variety.

Even ahead of the awards, Wilson, 82, and Broccoli, 64, said casting a new Bond was "a big decision."

“Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction,” Wilson told Associated Press. “Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.”

Actor Colman Domingo, too, jokingly pitched himself to Broccoli and Wilson for a role.

“I know that there's a list of phenomenal, handsome, athletic, suave, and debonair actors vying to be the next James Bond," said Domingo.

"Now if you're thinking of me, I don't know what to tell you: Bond or Bond villain? You decide. I will leave my headshots on your table," he added.