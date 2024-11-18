 
King Charles, Queen Camilla share 'sad' news

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared the sad news on their social media handles

November 18, 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared a heartbreaking news, sparking reactions from the royal fans and friends.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and the Queen announced that Camilla's "much loved" dog Beth has died.

The palace announced, “A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea_Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire.”

The sad news was announced alongside three images of the King and Queen with the beloved pet and a video of the Queen holding Beth while unveiling a plaque.

According to the Daily Mail, Queen Camilla adopted Beth from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, in South London, in 2011.

Commenting on it on Instagram, one royal fan said ,“That’s really sad news. Run free little one.”

Another said, “so sorry for your loss your Majesty.”

The animal rescue service Battersea said, “Thank you for giving Beth the most wonderful life and for always supporting rescue. Rest in peace Beth.”

