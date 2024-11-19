 
Geo News

Prince Harry recalls special request as Meghan landed in India

Prince Harry touches upon the time he made a request to Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

November 19, 2024

Prince Harry admits he made an odd request as Meghan Markle visited India in 2017.

The Duke of Sussex told his future wife back then to not take a photo with Taj Mahal in order to save her from distasteful media headlines.

Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare: "Do not take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal. She’d asked why and I’d said: My mum. I’d explained that my mother had posed for a photo there, and it had become iconic, and I didn’t want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother.”

"Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and I loved her for being baffled,” Harry admitted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

