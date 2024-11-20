Tears flow as Nadal bids farewell to tennis after Davis Cup loss

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during a tribute to his career after The Netherlands eliminated Spain in Davis Cup quarterfinal in Malaga on November 20, 2024. — Reuters

Rafael Nadal got emotional while receiving an impassioned farewell from his fans in a packed arena in Malaga on Tuesday, following Spain's 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the Davis Cup.

The match marked the 38-year-old’s final professional appearance, bringing an end to his illustrious career.

Nadal, overwhelmed with emotions, delivered a moving 15-minute speech at a sold-out Malaga venue.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion struggled to hold back tears as he recalled his journey.

"What I have tried to do is to be a good person, and I hope you’ve seen that," Nadal told the crowd.

“I leave the tennis world having met so many friends along the way. I have so many people to thank. I leave with the peace of mind of having left a sporting and personal legacy I can be proud about.

“Thanks to all of you, the public. It's over 20 years (career), good years, bad years. I have been able to live with all of you. I have felt very fortunate to feel so much affection from all over the world, especially here in Spain.”

Earlier, Nadal’s singles match ended in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp, breaking his 29-match Davis Cup singles winning streak. Despite Carlos Alcaraz’s victory over Tallon Griekspoor, Spain’s hopes ended when Marcel Granollers and Alcaraz were defeated in the deciding doubles match.

Nadal, who announced his retirement last month, admitted his farewell did not unfold as he had hoped.

“It's obvious that it didn't turn out the way we wanted it to. I have given what I had. I want to thank you for allowing me the opportunity to spend these last days as a professional team player,” Nadal said.

"My body has told me it doesn't want to play tennis anymore and I have to accept that. I am privileged. I have been able to make my hobbies my profession. I am fortunate.

“My family, my team, my friends. I am a person who believes in continuity, I believe in keeping the people you love and who make your life better. I have kept my family close. Without you this would not have been possible."

As Spain’s Davis Cup captain David Ferrer faced criticism for including Nadal, the Netherlands advanced to face the winner of the Canada-Germany tie in the semi-finals.