With ICC in a fix, Champions Trophy schedule 'likely to be delayed'

An undated image of ICC office building. — Reuters/File

PCB stands firm on its decision against accepting hybrid model.

Broadcasters refuse to accept schedule without Pak-India match.

ICC trying to solve issue before Jay Shah takes charge as chairman.



LAHORE: The ambiguity surrounding the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to linger on due to the likelihood of a delay in the announcement of the schedule for the mega-event, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the sources added, was not backing from its stance against a hybrid model for the tournament and therefore it is unlikely that the event's schedule will be announced in the next 24 hours.

The development comes as the highly-anticipated tournament — set to be hosted by Pakistan in February-March next year — has seen the PCB coming at odds with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the latter's apparent refusal to visit Pakistan.

The ICC has officially demanded a written explanation from the BCCI over its refusal after the PCB requested the ICC to provide a copy of India's written response regarding the decision against attending the mega-event.

The Indian board had previously verbally communicated its decision against its participation to the international cricketing body.

Apart from the PCB's stance, the refusal of broadcasters and commercial partners to accept a schedule that does not feature a Pakistan-India match — which brings significant eyes and therefore generates valuable revenue — has also added to the ICC's woes.

Furthermore, they also have warned of legal action if the tournament does not include a contest between the arch-rivals.

The sources say that the announcement of the schedule will be possible in a couple of days if the stakeholders show flexibility.

Stakeholders are in favour of holding the event with mutual consensus, they added.

Meanwhile, the international cricketing body is striving to come up with a solution before BCCI Secretary Jay Shah takes charge as ICC Chairman on December 1.

It is pertinent to mention that in recent years, the ICC has made sure that India play Pakistan at least once in each of the global cricketing events, ensuring a major chunk of revenue from this game.

The match between arch-rivals at the 2023 World Cup drew unprecedented interest, with 173 million viewers on Indian TV and 225 million digital viewers.

The ICC, which secured $3.2 billion from broadcast rights for the 2024-2027 cycle and anticipates $1 billion more in other revenue, relies heavily on marquee events featuring Pakistan and India.

It is to be noted that India has not played an international match in Pakistan since 2008. Last year, the BCCI declined to send a team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, leading to a hybrid format with later stages held in Sri Lanka.

However, Pakistan did visit India soon after for the 2023 ODI World Cup.