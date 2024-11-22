Boy George regrets criticizing Liam Payne before his tragic death

Boy George expressed remorse for making bad comments about Liam Payne before his untimely death.

On Wednesday, November 20th episode of the High-Performance podcast, the 63-year-old musician admitted that his remark about the One Direction alum, "wasn't very nice."

“I’d actually put a message under a post saying, ‘He’s off his nut,’ which wasn’t very nice, but I felt it. I felt like he was out of control,” George said on the show.

“And when [his death] happened, it just hit me. Same way that Amy Winehouse hit me just because it felt so senseless," he said referring to the singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse's death, who died in 2011 from accidental alcohol poisoning.

The musician reflected on the shocking moment when he got the news of Payne's death.

"You know, I was up at 5 a.m. and it came up on the American news and I literally was like 'What the f---. I was literally like 'No this isn't real.' I couldn't take it in and I think everybody felt like that," George recalled.

"I watched the dad [Geoff Payne], and it was heartbreaking. I was quite tearful about it. I really very felt sad,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Liam Payne tragically passed away at the age of 31 after falling from a multistory building in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.