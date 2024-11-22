 
Geo News

Boy George regrets criticizing Liam Payne before his tragic death

The English musician felt sorry for judging Liam Payne based on a video taken just days before he died

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Boy George regrets criticizing Liam Payne before his tragic death
Boy George regrets criticizing Liam Payne before his tragic death

Boy George expressed remorse for making bad comments about Liam Payne before his untimely death.

On Wednesday, November 20th episode of the High-Performance podcast, the 63-year-old musician admitted that his remark about the One Direction alum, "wasn't very nice."

“I’d actually put a message under a post saying, ‘He’s off his nut,’ which wasn’t very nice, but I felt it. I felt like he was out of control,” George said on the show.

“And when [his death] happened, it just hit me. Same way that Amy Winehouse hit me just because it felt so senseless," he said referring to the singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse's death, who died in 2011 from accidental alcohol poisoning.

The musician reflected on the shocking moment when he got the news of Payne's death.

"You know, I was up at 5 a.m. and it came up on the American news and I literally was like 'What the f---. I was literally like 'No this isn't real.' I couldn't take it in and I think everybody felt like that," George recalled.

"I watched the dad [Geoff Payne], and it was heartbreaking. I was quite tearful about it. I really very felt sad,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Liam Payne tragically passed away at the age of 31 after falling from a multistory building in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.

Prince Harry brings back ‘old feelings' as he meets Canadian kids video
Prince Harry brings back ‘old feelings' as he meets Canadian kids
Angelina Jolie puts motherhood first after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie puts motherhood first after Brad Pitt divorce
Ashlee Simpson shares rare photos of all grown-up son Bronx
Ashlee Simpson shares rare photos of all grown-up son Bronx
Kate Middleton hopes to ‘give and receive' with her carol concert video
Kate Middleton hopes to ‘give and receive' with her carol concert
'Wicked' director recalls facing difficult task amid filming
'Wicked' director recalls facing difficult task amid filming
'Captain America 4' director teases Sam Wilson's 'secret powers'
'Captain America 4' director teases Sam Wilson's 'secret powers'
Cheryl takes active part in ex-Liam Payne's last rites rituals
Cheryl takes active part in ex-Liam Payne's last rites rituals
Brianna LaPaglia chats with Zach Bryan's ex wife
Brianna LaPaglia chats with Zach Bryan's ex wife