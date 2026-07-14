‘Hotel Transylvania 5' release date revealed

The fifth instalment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise is officially on the way, with the newly announced film set to hit cinemas on 8 October.

Titled The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania, the upcoming animated sequel will see Sony Pictures distributing the film across North America, while Amazon MGM Studios is taking the reins to handle international distribution.

This latest chapter in the beloved monster series welcomes directors Jennifer Kluska and Alan Hawkins to guide the project.

Lawrence Jonas is on board as producer, while the franchise's original creative force, Genndy Tartakovsky, joins Michelle Murdocca as executive producer to keep the spirit of the series alive.

In a joint statement, Sony Pictures Animation Presidents Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville highlighted the rich history of the brand.

They shared that, from its very first outing, Hotel Transylvania has welcomed audiences into a charming world where monsters truly feel like family.

Explaining how the series has served as a cornerstone of Sony Animation’s storytelling identity by blending a distinct visual style with heartfelt, character-driven comedy, they added that this next instalment will honour that legacy of heart and humour while delivering the unexpected surprises that viewers love.

They expressed immense delight in partnering with Amazon MGM Studios to bring the "Drac Pack" back to theatres for families around the globe.

Hotel Transylvania 5: The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania plot

The new plot will follow Dracula as he happily settles into his retirement, leaving his daughter, Mavis, to take full control of the legendary monster resort.

However, the peaceful transition is quickly disrupted when a series of spooky and entirely unexplained occurrences sends chills running through the hotel.

To save their home, the Drac Pack must set off on their most spellbinding adventure yet to uncover the dark mystery behind the haunting.