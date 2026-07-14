Selena Gomez's mom slams fans' ‘trash' comments

Selena Gomez’s mum, Mandy Teefey, has hit back at fans who criticised her after she shared a series of highly cryptic Instagram posts that many took as a direct swipe at her famous daughter and her 13-year-old half-sister, Gracie.

The 50-year-old producer tried to put out a social media fire on Sunday after uploading an Instagram carousel that combined family photos with seemingly pointed quotes.

The controversy kicked off when Teefey posted a mirror selfie of the 33-year-old Hands to Myself singer alongside young Gracie, accompanied by a caption that began with the words, "My greatest accomplishments, love me or not."

Teefey went on to write that they are the coolest, and that she hopes one day they will see what a badass she is and love her back as much as she loves them.

Describing herself as just a mum, she added, "Who never gives up when they throw me in the trash. I tell ya mom you’re doing it wrong, maybe so, we will see. But no matter what I got your back."

The post quickly drew a wave of negative reactions from confused followers.

The slide show itself was packed with ambiguous memes and quotes, alongside another solo selfie of Gomez.

One slide showed a doll stuffed inside a rubbish bin with the caption, "Me when I have to run the business I manifested."

Another snap featured a neon sign that read, "She outgrew what drained her," while a third quote stated, "Just to be clear, I’m that loyal friend who would take a bullet for you. But I’m probably also the reason we’re getting shot at. Balance matters."

Followers were quick to question Teefey's judgment, with one user pointing out that posting such content as a parent was quite a strange choice.

Another fan slammed the mother of two for stoking the fanbase with her confusing upload, telling her that if she was having issues with her daughters, she shouldn’t post about it on social media because people would take it out of context and hate on Selena.

The user urged her to go talk to her daughter instead of creating drama online.

Teefey decided to reply directly to that criticism, shutting down the drama by insisting that the whole thing was simply a misunderstanding.

Attempting to cool things down, she replied to the user by telling them to calm down, writing, "Girl. It’s typically moms not cool joke." She then added an "lol" to emphasise that the unconventional post was all meant in good fun.