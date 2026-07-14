Rihanna’s daughter Rocki dress up for Jay-Z concert

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium concert on Sunday night, and her ten-month-old daughter Rocki Irish Mayers came dressed for the occasion.

The tiny tot arrived at the sold-out show in a $1,240 Fendi Kids ruffled tulle dress covered in embroidered multicoloured logos, with pink bows in her hair.

Dad A$AP Rocky carried her in on his hip, adding a pair of pink noise-canceling headphones before the two made their way through the crowd, where fans caught Rocki waving and taking in the spectacle around her.

She had come to cheer on her mother, and what a moment to witness.

Rihanna's daughter Rocki at Jay-Z concert

Rihanna joined Jay-Z on stage to perform their 2009 collaboration Run This Town before launching into her 2015 track Bitch Better Have My Money, dressed in a custom leather Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello outfit.

It was an arrival that nobody in that stadium saw coming.

"Y'all know I'm rusty, right? It's been a while," Rihanna told the crowd, before adding: "I missed this s—t, y'all! New York, I love you guys!"

The performance marked her first live set since a private concert at an Indian billionaire's pre-wedding celebration in 2024, and before that, her headline appearance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, which she performed while pregnant.

Sunday night's show capped Jay-Z's three-night Extra Innings residency at Yankee Stadium, which also featured Beyoncé, Pharrell, Teyana Taylor and Usher.

Rocki is the youngest of Rihanna and Rocky's three children, having arrived in September 2025.