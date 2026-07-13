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Paul Wesley marries Natalie Kuckenburg 4 years after Ines De Ramon divorce

The 'Vampire Diaries' star got engaged to the model in 2025 after three years of dating

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 13, 2026

Wesley, 43, and Kuckenburg, 26, tie the knot in a private ceremony
Wesley, 43, and Kuckenburg, 26, tie the knot in a private ceremony

Paul Wesley is officially a married man — again!

The Vampire Diaries star tied the knot with longtime partner Natalie Kuckenburg in an intimate civil ceremony, with the model announcing the happy news on Instagram on Monday, July 13.

The newlyweds exchanged vows in a small outdoor ceremony beneath palm trees, accompanied by their beloved dog Greg, who earned the honorary role of “Best Boy.”

Alongside six wedding photos, Kuckenburg simply wrote, “Mr. and Mrs. … and the Best Boy Greg.”

The low-key celebration came almost a year after Wesley and Kuckenburg announced their engagement in July 2025.

At the time, Kuckenburg revealed the proposal with a black-and-white photo highlighting her engagement ring, captioning it, “Yes... Always and forever.”

It is unclear when exactly Wesley, 43, and Kuckenburg, 26, began dating, but they first first linked in late 2022 when they were photographed together in Italy — shortly after Wesley’s divorce from his second wife, Ines De Ramon, who has since found love with Brad Pitt.

Wesley was also previously married to Pretty Little Liars star Torrey DeVitto. 

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