Jennifer Garner admits struggle raising kids with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has opened up about the guilt she once felt while balancing work and raising her three children with Ben Affleck.

The actress shares Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14, with her former husband. As her children have grown older, Garner said her feelings about working have also changed.

During an appearance on TODAY, she explained why she no longer apologises to her children for working.

“Yeah because work is part of life, and I get so much joy from what I do,” she said.

Garner admitted things were harder when her children were younger.

“My kids, now that they're older, when they were younger I struggled with it so much, but now that they're older they're just like, 'Thank you for showing us that work is something to be enjoyed.' It doesn't have to just be tedious all the time.”

The Alias star also shared a simple message for parents dealing with similar feelings.

“Let go of the guilt, it doesn't serve anyone,” she said.

Garner previously told InStyle that she worked very little when her children were young and later faced a difficult period in her family life.

Now, she is grateful to have more time for acting again while still being fully present as a mother.

“I feel lucky because I really come at [acting] from a place of joy,” she said. “I just really love to do it.”