Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green opens up about their 'toxic' marriage

The former couple share three children together

Brian Austin Green is looking back at his relationship with Megan Fox with a new perspective.

Speaking on the July 12 episode of the I Do, Part 2 podcast, the actor admitted the end of his 15-year romance changed how he approaches love, saying it ultimately led him to build a healthier relationship with his now-fiancée Sharna Burgess.

Reflecting on his marriage to Fox, Green confessed, “Until Sharna, my ex and I were together for almost 15 years. We were married for almost 10 years and I led with physical attraction. First, I’d be physically attracted to somebody and then sort of build a relationship around that.”

Following their split, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said he turned to therapy to better understand his own role in past relationships. “I was divorced, which I didn’t expect. I had three kids. I was a single parent,” he explained. “And I knew that I didn’t want to repeat things that I had done.”

Green said the experience taught him to prioritise friendship before romance. “I think when you started from a place of a genuine connection with someone, then you’re not so concerned about whether they are truly into you or not,” he said, adding that he and Burgess openly discussed “our best qualities and our worst qualities” from the start.

Fox and Green began dating in 2004 and got engaged two years later. Over the next 10 years, the couple would split at least two times. The Transformers star filed for divorce in 2015, but the case was dismissed in 2019.

In 2020, Green announced that he and Fox had split for good. They now co-parent their kids, Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9.