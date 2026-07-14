Kim Kardashian shares sweet snaps with daughter, Lewis Hamilton from holiday

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have taken a significant step in their relationship, with the Formula 1 champion joining the reality star's children and family for a lake holiday, and Kardashian sharing the sweet evidence on social media.

The 45-year-old posted a photo of herself and Hamilton, 41, alongside her eight-year-old daughter Chicago, captioning it "summers at the lake with my favourite people."





In the snap, Hamilton leaned his head against Kardashian as the three embraced.

She also shared casual snaps of herself riding a quad bike and spending time with friends, with sister Khloe Kardashian, 42, also on the trip.

Kardashian's other children, North, 13, Saint, 10, and Psalm, seven, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. were also part of the holiday gathering.

It marks another milestone in a relationship that has been building steadily throughout the year.

Hamilton first publicly acknowledged Kardashian at Silverstone earlier this month, during a fan stage appearance alongside fellow drivers ahead of the British Grand Prix.

When a fan asked why he had seemed happier recently, Hamilton grinned before singling her out. "And of course, of course it's Kim," he said, after enthusiastically praising his Ferrari team.

The pair were first romantically linked earlier this year and have since been spotted together in Japan, Paris, at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, and publicly at the 2026 Super Bowl in February, when they appeared on the stadium's big screen together.