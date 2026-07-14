Ex-Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer talks about Axl Rose: ‘Doesn't suffer'

Ex-Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer talks about Axl Rose

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Frank Ferrer has spoken out to defend Axl Rose, insisting that the notoriously famous frontman is far from the scary, mean figure the public often imagines.

In his first interview since parting ways with the legendary rock group in March 2025, the 60-year-old drummer reflected on Rose's formidable reputation.

Pushing back against the singer's long-standing tough-guy persona, Ferrer revealed that the 64-year-old vocalist is actually the complete opposite of what many people think.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in an interview published online on Saturday 11 July, Ferrer did not hold back when asked about the biggest misconceptions surrounding his former bandmate.

"That he's a mean guy. I think the world thinks that he's a scary, mean guy. And he's the complete opposite," the drummer explained.

While he acknowledged that Rose "doesn't suffer fools, so that might piss people off," Ferrer painted a picture of a frontman who is actually incredibly warm behind closed doors.

He described Rose as generous, exceptionally funny, and constantly looking out for the rest of the group, adding that he wishes the public could get to know the singer in the same way he did during his nearly two decades with the band.

"He's a great musician, great singer, all that stuff that goes in the pot, but he's a good man," Ferrer noted.

The New York-born drummer originally joined Guns N’ Roses back in 2006, stepping in as a temporary replacement for Bryan "Brain" Mantia so the musician could take time off following the birth of his child.

What was meant to be a simple two-week stint famously turned into a record-breaking 19-year run, making Ferrer the longest-serving drummer in the band's history.

Looking back at his earliest days with the rock giants, Ferrer remembered how quickly Rose put his mind at ease during what could have been a highly intimidating transition.

Recalling their initial interactions, he described the singer as being exceptionally nice and friendly.

Ferrer believes Rose recognized the immense pressure of the moment, knowing that a new drummer was stepping on stage with very little preparation.

According to Ferrer, as soon as he got up on stage and performed, Rose immediately validated him, telling him he had done a "great job".

The rock world was taken by surprise in March 2025 when Guns N' Roses officially announced Ferrer's departure and named Isaac Carpenter as his replacement.

Despite the end of his historic run, the veteran drummer maintains that there was no backstage drama or fallout surrounding the decision.

"Everything comes to an end. Everything just comes to an end," Ferrer shrugged, explaining that he always knew the gig would not last forever.

He emphasized that there was "nothing dramatic" about his exit, and although he admits he occasionally misses his old life on the road with the group, he remains incredibly grateful for the life-changing experience.