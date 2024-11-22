Yet another Diddy secret exposed from rapper's famous party

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been exposed once again after former venue manager named Jason Haight dished out details of one of the rapper's high-profile parties.

According to In New York Post, the ex-manager worked in a birthday party hosted by the 55-year-old rapper back in 2014.

Jason described a debauched 2014 event that left the "Parisian Palace" a luxurious Las Vegas mansion, in “disarray”.

The former manager told the same publication that he was instructed to install locks on each of the mansion's 15 bedrooms.

He also claimed that after installing locks, he was asked to hand over keys to Diddy himself.

"I was contacted by his personal assistants," the 54-year-old ex-manager recalled, adding, "Mr Combs wanted to rent the property for May 3, 2014, to throw a birthday party for the rapper Meek Mills.”

Jason recalled partygoers leaving the property in a complete mess. According to him, the bedrooms the following day were disgusting.

“Broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder,” Jason claimed by further adding that he also found "razor blades", and "lubricant on the dressers.”

The music mogul is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and s** trafficking.

The rapper, on other hand, has generally denied all wrongdoing in the multiple cases filed against him.

Diddy remains in federal custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s awaiting trial which will take place in May 2025.