Photo: Taylor Swift pampering Britanny Mahomes amid pregnancy: Source

Taylor Swift is reportedly taking good care of her expectant friend, Britanny Mahomes.

As per the latest report of Life & Style, Taylor Swift is spoiling the soon-to-be-mother with gifts and surprises.

In July, the NFL quarterback Patrick and his wife announced in a joint Instagram Reels that they are expecting their third baby together.

The pair is already mom and dad to Sterling Skye Mahomes and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

According to a tipster, “Taylor’s been pampering her with gifts and spa treatments.”

The source went on to address, “She has baked her famous chocolate chip cookies for Brittany, and she’s planning a baby shower.”

Meanwhile, Brittany cannot help but gush over ‘sweet’ Taylor Swift and is glad for Travis Kelce to fall for her.

“Brittany knows she’s lucky to have a friend like Taylor!” the insider remarked in conclusion.

This report comes amid tumultuous events for the pairs as Taylor and her longtime boyfriend Travis Kelce were disturbed to witness a Kermit the Frog puppet dressed up as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, complete with a No. 15 jersey.