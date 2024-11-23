 
Taylor Swift pampering Britanny Mahomes amid pregnancy: Source

Taylor Swift reportedly became good friends with Britanny Mahomes, who is expecting her third child

November 23, 2024

Taylor Swift is reportedly taking good care of her expectant friend, Britanny Mahomes.

As per the latest report of Life & Style, Taylor Swift is spoiling the soon-to-be-mother with gifts and surprises.

In July, the NFL quarterback Patrick and his wife announced in a joint Instagram Reels that they are expecting their third baby together.

The pair is already mom and dad to Sterling Skye Mahomes and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

According to a tipster, “Taylor’s been pampering her with gifts and spa treatments.”

The source went on to address, “She has baked her famous chocolate chip cookies for Brittany, and she’s planning a baby shower.”

Meanwhile, Brittany cannot help but gush over ‘sweet’ Taylor Swift and is glad for Travis Kelce to fall for her.

“Brittany knows she’s lucky to have a friend like Taylor!” the insider remarked in conclusion.

This report comes amid tumultuous events for the pairs as Taylor and her longtime boyfriend Travis Kelce were disturbed to witness a Kermit the Frog puppet dressed up as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, complete with a No. 15 jersey.

