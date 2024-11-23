Dawn Richard witnesses 'freak off' party of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dawn Richard witnesses 'freak party' of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dawn Richard has came forward as the second individual who alleged Sean 'Diddy' Combs for orchestrated s**ual acts with s** workers in his “freak parties.”

Recently in an interview with BBC, Lisa Bloom, who is representing Richard, shared insights into the allegation Richard made against Diddy.

At the time, she stated that Diddy "groped and grabbed her(Richard’s) body parts, s**ually assaulted her, that he not only failed to pay her money that was promised to her.”

“But actually prevented her from eating and sleeping during those years - just treated her terribly," the attorney added.

On September, Bloom claimed that Richard sued him for s**ually abusing her and also admitted that she witnessed "some severe acts of violence" of Diddy against his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

"She was threatened with more physical violence, she said San Combs had a vicious temper and she was absolutely terrified of him ... [it was] just a really violent, tumultuous atmosphere," the attorney continued.

"Many other people already have come forward with the allegations that people were drugged, that they were forced into s**ual activity in order to have business deals with Sean Combs," she concluded.

Following this, Diddy’s representative responded to People outlet that he was "shocked and disappointed by the lawsuit," and also denied the statement by saying that Richard has "manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a payday."

It is pertinent to mention that Dawn Richard and Diddy formed the Band, Danity Kane, with Matt Helders and Kalenna Harper in 2010, after two years the band broken up.







