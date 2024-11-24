Meghan Trainor gets candid about her 'surgery plans'

Meghan Trainor finally dished out that she is getting breast reduction surgery.

The All About That Bass hitmaker confirmed the news on her Workin' On It podcast.

According to Trainor, she is getting a breast implant. “I'm getting a b*** job,” the singer shared.

The Made You Look singer went on to say, “My mommy b**** were full of milk and now they're empty and then they're full of milk and now they're empty.”

"They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small, I've lost some weight and I have, like, saggy sacks as b***ies."

The pop star, who shares two sons Riley and Barry with her husband Daryl Sabara, noted difficulties that she has had to wear restrictive activewears underneath her stage outfits.

"What's really difficult is when I'm trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up,” the songstress said, adding that she has to wear the most supportive bras.

The 30-year-old singer maintained, "It could ruin the outfit and they squeeze my sides. I've always joked and said for years, like, 'I can't wait till I can get a b**b job!'"

According to Trainor, the procedure will result in a "huge confidence" boost for her.