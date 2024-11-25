Chrissy Teigen jokes about 'too many kids' in Friendsgiving prep update

Chrissy Teigen is going unfiltered on her Thanksgiving prep.

The model and cookbook author, 38, raised the lid on what goes into her Friendsgiving preparation via a recent Instagram post, also revealing "how it's going" as she plans the holiday for her four kids and their buddies.

The first photo in the post showed Teigen posing in a picture-perfect holiday outfit, rocking a red dress and jacket set and a chef's hat.

The second photo captures Teigen hilariously dressed as the viral, sad-looking Oompa Loompa serving candy to a hoard of children from a Willy Wonka experience gone wrong.

"How it started / how it’s going," she captioned the post, before sharing that her family is already on their fourth party of the month.

"Currently prepping the 4th Friendsgiving of the month," she wrote with a string of crying emojis, jokingly adding, "Got too many kids, man."

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are parents to daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 22 months, and sons Miles, 6, and Wren, 17 months.

The actress who played an Oompa Loompa, Kirsty Paterson, also commented on Teigen's post, saying, "You know you made it when Chrissy Teigen is dressing as you."

Just last week, Teigen detailed her Thanksgiving plans to People, revealing that she has decided to forgo the traditional main course for something more crowd-pleasing.

"The only weird thing that I do is like, I'm not big into turkey," she told the outlet. "So we tend to, like, nestle, like, three big chickens into the same roasting pan and we find that everyone enjoys it so much more than turkey. So that's always really fun to do."