Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker enjoy 'good time' after welcoming baby

Vanessa Hudgens had a fun date night with husband Cole Tucker, months after welcoming their first child.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Vanessa posted a playful photo with Cole, showing the couple laughing and posing for the camera.

The actress and singer looked stunning in a red satin dress with an oversized black jacket. Meanwhile, Cole donned grey dress pants and matching jacket with a white shirt underneath.

Vanessa kept her hair down while the baseball player had his long hair tied in a ponytail.

In the caption, the new-mom wrote, “Call for a good time.”

It is worth mentioning that the couple, who tied the knot in December 2023, welcomed their baby on July 3rd, according to a TMZ report.

However, Venessa expressed her disappointment for the release of baby photos.

On Instagram Stories, she wrote, “We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media.”

“Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy,” Vanessa added.