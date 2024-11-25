Prince Harry leaving Meghan Markle sometime soon?

Experts suspect Prince Harry is well on his way to walking away from Meghan Markle sometime soon.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams made this statement while noting just how often Prince Harry appears to be going on his solo ventures now.

In his interview with GBN, Mr Fitzwilliams was also quoted saying, “I think that will be done separately, there are several reasons why Meghan will not come to the U.K. at the moment.”

Plus, “It is perfectly obvious why, just look at the opinion polls.”

So “of course, there is a rift with the royal family, there is no reason for her to come,” he also added before signing off.

This follows something similar that was stated by royal historian Hugo Vickers.

While speaking to royal editor Matt Wilkinson on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive podcast he made note of Prince Harry’s chances of returning home ‘for good’ and said, “I think he'll come home.”

“I think he'll come home, and if he comes home, we must be very nice to him because he won't particularly want to. He's quite angry I think,” before signing off.